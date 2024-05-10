All-Electric Compact Equipment

Yanmar Compact Equipment (Yanmar CE) has launched its future-ready series: a trio that includes a fully electric wheel loader, mini-excavator, and tracked carrier, which together are the vanguard of the construction sites of tomorrow. The zero emission and cordless-in-use V8e, SV17e and C08e are tailored to meet the diverse demands of modern and sustainable construction projects and indoor work environments – without compromising on power and performance.

The new electric range matches the output of Yanmar CE’s renowned internal combustion engine (ICE) compact equipment, ensuring seamless integration into a broad scope of applications. From landscaping and utility to urban and indoor construction, operators can be sure that these machines are ready to tackle even the toughest demands, all while adhering to the most stringent emission legislations.

