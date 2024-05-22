JE Dunn Construction has announced the promotion of Nick Tuggle to Senior Project Manager. Nick’s proactive leadership creates a great team environment where people enjoy working together to accomplish complex projects. He learns about clients and their priorities, then works hard to ensure their interests are represented and delivered upon.

Nick is currently working on the 1,000-bed Jackson County Detention Center project in Kansas City, Missouri. Previous project experience includes the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas, Trousdale Correctional Facility in Tennessee, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jail in Missouri, and several healthcare projects in the Kansas City Area.

Vance McMillan, National Justice Group Leader, noted, “Nick’s positive attitude creates an atmosphere everyone wants to be around; he does a great job of controlling meetings and driving excellence. We are excited to see his career continue to blossom and lead talented teams that build client-centric justice facilities.”

JE Dunn is celebrating 100 years in business and is actively hiring Project Management and Superintendent staff to join the national Justice group. Interested parties can reach out to Vance McMillan at vance.mcmillan@jedunn.com.