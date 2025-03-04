Yearlong Coding Program Creates Lifelong Impact in Massachusetts

By Fay Harvey

GARDNER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Corrections (MADOC) has launched a new partnership and coding education program to equip young, incarcerated residents with marketable skills while supporting their reintegration into society.

Persevere, a Memphis, Tenn.-based workforce development organization, is now available exclusively to the department’s emerging B.R.A.V.E Unit (Building Responsible Adults through Validation and Education)—a re-entry-focused cohort that includes incarcerated fathers ages 18 to 26. Launched in November at North Central Correctional Institution in Gardner, Mass., the program offers a yearlong coding class teaching front- and back-end web development.

“To prepare individuals for success upon reentry, we must equip them with the skills to attain meaningful employment,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey in a statement. “Through the Persevere program, graduates will leave with the in-demand qualifications that employers are looking for. The continued expansion of programs within the DOC demonstrates our commitment to reducing recidivism and improving outcomes.”

Participants meet for six hours a day, five days a week, to learn industry-standard software development skills, including full-stack development. Upon completion of the course, four graduates will continue in the program as peer mentors.

Massachusetts is the seventh state to implement Persevere, joining states such as Arizona, Tennessee and Florida. Since its launch in 2012, the program has expanded to 16 adult correctional facilities and maintains a 2% recidivism rate. As of 2023, 1,600 incarcerated people have completed the program, with some securing jobs at companies such as Amazon, Forbes and Indeed upon release and earning up to six-figure salaries.

In partnership with the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ), Persevere also created the Unlock Potential employment program to help place graduates in jobs. In addition to a coding certification, trainees receive job search and placement assistance both during and after the program. Participants also gain essential life skills, financial literacy training and mentorship.

Persevere founder Sean Hosman was inspired to create the program after his own experience with incarceration, addiction and rehabilitation. After his release, he realized that his technology skills gave him an advantage in securing employment, a privilege many formerly incarcerated people lacked. Hosman developed Persevere to prepare others for life and success after incarceration through the power of technology.

“We are deeply grateful for MADOC’s partnership and leadership,” Hosman said in a statement. “(The department’s) support has been instrumental in implementing this amazing program, and we look forward to expanding our impact across the state. Implementing this program first within the B.R.A.V.E. Unit is a testament to what’s possible when we invest in people and their potential.”

The B.R.A.V.E Unit launched in 2021 and as of 2023, had served 36 men. Participants also attend weekly parenting classes and have access to a visitation room stocked with children’s toys and books for family visits. Older incarcerated people who have served longer sentences act as mentors for the younger cohort members.

“The DOC continually searches for innovative programs and partnerships that aid individuals in their successful transition back into communities and the workplace,” MADOC Commissioner Shawn Jenkins said in a statement. “Persevere’ s program aligns perfectly with that goal. As the field of technology continues to advance, more qualified employees are needed. MADOC believes this program guides the graduates as they enter this emerging workforce.”

Caption for featured image: The Massachusetts Department of Corrections has implemented the Preserve Program, which allows incarcerated people to participate in front- and back-end code training, with the opportunity to become a mentor after graduating from the course. From left, Persevere Founder Sean Hosman, Persevere student and MADOC Commissioner Shawn Jenkins. Photo Credit: MADOC