New Mexico’s Landmark Parole Reform Bill Advances to Final Stage

By Fay Harvey

SANTA FE, N.M. — Senate Bill 375, sponsored by the New Mexico Corrections Department (NMCD) has officially passed its final legislative step following a concurrence vote from the Senate. If approved by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the “Probation and Parole Changes” bill will clear the way for significant changes to the state’s parole, probation and meritorious deduction processes.

“This forward-thinking legislation provides clarity in understanding release eligibility, enhances successful transition to communities and aligns with best practices in probation supervision,” said Alisha Tafoya Lucero, NMCD cabinet secretary, in a statement. “I’m grateful to Gov. Lujan Grisham for her leadership in advancing criminal justice reforms that prioritize rehabilitation and public safety.”

NMCD data shows that some individuals completing the parole process often find more benefit in violating supervision terms and returning to prison for a short period of time rather than fulfilling their parole terms. The bill aims to stop this trend through rewarding good behavior and creating a clearer path to rehabilitation after incarceration.

The bill specifically works to eliminate parole fees. Currently, New Mexico charges offenders up to $1,800 per year in parole service fees. According to the Justice Action Network, an American bipartisan non-profit dedicated to criminal justice system reform, imposing parole fees has been shown to increase chances of reoffending and inhibit parolees’ reintegration efforts. Removing this financial burden will allow parolees the chance to instead allocate their financial resources towards housing, transportation and food, ultimately easing reintegration efforts.

Also included in the bill are automatic mechanisms for early release from probation. Parolees who exemplify good behavior and who are classified as low risk, have met all their obligations and have completed at least half of their probation period will be offered early completion.

Lastly, the bill modifies rules regarding how good behavior can deduct time off sentences, also known as meritorious deductions. In an effort to create transparency, the calculation for good behavior credits will now be simplified by awarding all meritorious deductions at time of admission, in turn creating more clarity on release for victims, offenders and loved ones. Additionally, language regarding what constitutes a violent offense and what causes or prevents deductions is further clarified.

“SB 375 will assist probation officers’ focus on those probationers with a higher probability of recidivism,” said Sen. Antonio Maestas, the bill’s sponsor, in a statement. “Calculating good time must be open and transparent. Now, inmates must be more proactive with their rehabilitation regiment, which will keep our facilities and correctional officers safer.”