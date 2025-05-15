Correctional Facility Renovations: A Smarter Approach to Security and Longevity

Photo: Additions and expansions, such as the one done by Rockwall County, TX, can be a solution to provide facilities with additional space for beds, programing and alleviate overcrowding.

PHOTO CREDIT: Captain Alex Gray, Rockwall County

By Kat Balster

Across the country, corrections agencies are grappling with aging facilities originally built to last 50 to 75 years. However, rapid population growth, technological advancements and evolving approaches to rehabilitation have made many of these structures inadequate in their current form.

Building a brand-new facility is often unnecessary and financially unfeasible, making renovations, expansions and system upgrades the most practical solution for maximizing a building’s lifespan.

To address spatial and operational challenges while balancing fiscal responsibility, correctional facilities across the country are undergoing critical upgrades aimed at modernizing infrastructure, improving security and enhancing operational efficiency. These upgrades heavily rely on Detention Equipment Contractors (DECs) and Security Electronics Contractors (SECs) to install and integrate detention-grade equipment and the security systems for the facility.

“The first step in any renovation project is assessing existing conditions and understanding what needs to be fixed,” said Chris Nielsen, a principal with R&N Systems Design, a security design consulting firm. “With many facilities running on outdated technology, aging security electronics and infrastructure that no longer meet modern standards, prioritizing upgrades within budget constraints remains a primary challenge.”

Assessing Renovations and Expansion Needs

Many correctional facilities were built decades ago, and their security electronics often rely on outdated coaxial cables and hard panels. One of the key challenges of these projects is ensuring compliance with modern safety codes.

“If there’s a code violation, it immediately becomes a top priority,” Nielsen said.

Without proper documentation and facility assessments, administrators may struggle to secure funding for necessary improvements. A thorough evaluation of the physical, security, and operational conditions allows decision-makers to plan for both immediate fixes and long-term improvements.

Strategic Planning for Sustainability

Renovation and expansion efforts are not just about modernizing outdated facilities—they require strategic long-term planning. As many agencies struggle with transitioning from outdated systems to fully integrated solutions, an effective approach is phased planning. This allows facilities to upgrade gradually rather than applying short-term fixes that may not be cost-effective in the long run.

“Futureproofing is a big deal,” Nielsen added. “When you upgrade security systems, you want to ensure they’ll still be relevant in 10 or 15 years. That means considering infrastructure like fiber-optic cabling and scalable software solutions.”

“One of the things we focus on is managing technology selection carefully. We ensure that proven technologies are used so they last a long time,” added TJ Rogers, president of Accurate Controls, another SEC. “A key aspect is verifying that there’s enough fiber backbone to support future system expansions.”

Lakshan Pathirana, project executive at CML Security, underscores the importance of an experienced DEC and/or SEC on these projects.

“A new build gives you the flexibility to design from scratch, but with an existing facility, you have to account for the current population and find ways to phase out construction to minimize disruption to day-to-day activities,” Pathirana explained. “An experienced contractor understands how to navigate these challenges, ensuring that upgrades do not interfere with daily operations.”

Technological Innovations

Advancements in technology are transforming security and operational efficiency in correctional facilities, improving monitoring and offering cost-effective solutions for aging infrastructure.

“There are many promising innovations,” Nielsen said. “One of the biggest shifts we’ve seen is the move toward fully integrated systems that allow for real-time data sharing between different security components, making operations more seamless.”

These technologies enhance facility security while reducing manual oversight, improving efficiency and response time.

“It is vital that the facility utilizes industry-standard, ‘off-the-shelf’ systems that will not become obsolete,” said Charles McInvale, preconstruction manager with Cornerstone, a leading DEC/SEC firm and manufacturer of detention equipment. “This ensures that security electronics remain adaptable to future advancements.”

Highlighting how modular control systems have revolutionized security electronics, Accurate Controls began implementing modular control systems about 13 years ago during the economic downturn when affordability was a major concern.

“Today, we pre-install all wiring, conduit, cable devices and head-end equipment in the factory,” Rogers said. “This has saved clients nearly $24 million across more than 200 projects.”

Stressing the need for a well-planned cutover strategy during a security electronics upgrade, Pathirana added that integrators don’t want to walk into a facility and completely cut the client off from their security system.

“Instead, we phase out the upgrades by keeping parts of the old system running in tandem with the new one until everything is fully operational,” Pathirana said.

To learn more, see the full article, orginally published in the May/June edition of Correctional News.