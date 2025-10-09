Oklahoma DOC Deploys Drones to Decrease Contraband

Photo: The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is testing drone technology to combat the introduction of contraband at its Red Rock Correctional Center. | Photo Credit: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

By Charlie Lange

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections initiated a pilot program using drone technology to provide continuous aerial coverage and enhance security at its Red Rock Correctional Center in Lawton.

ODOC’s program is intended to target the smuggling of contraband such as drugs, cellphones and weapons into the facility, which can be dropped behind prison walls by undetected drones.

“By integrating drone technology into our operations, we’re safeguarding our staff, inmates and the public from threats posed by contraband smuggling,” said ODOC Director Justin Farris. “This provides us with an innovative tool to stay ahead of criminals’ evolving tactics.”

The Department has partnered with drone manufacturers Skydio and Levatas, who will supply unmanned drones and AI systems. These systems will patrol yard activities and the facility’s perimeter for 24 hours a day and can alert staff to potential safety, security and maintenance issues. The Department is also currently training its correctional officers on how to operate other remote-controlled drones.

“This technology is going to be a game-changer. We’ve mapped the entire facility; it knows what and who should and should not be on our yard,” said Candice Moore, ODOC’s Chief Administrator of IT and Project Management.

ODOC says that this drone surveillance is part of a comprehensive plan to improve safety protocols at Red Rock Correctional Center — and potentially at other facilities statewide. After an initial 45-day trial period using the drones at Red Rock, ODOC will evaluate the data collected and cost savings achieved before considering expanding the drone program to other facilities.

“Currently, an officer is doing perimeter detection. Usually, an officer drives around the perimeter 24/7. This causes wear and tear on the vehicle, the mileage adds up, plus the cost of gas. This technology replaces that,” said Moore.

In addition to those cost savings, ODOC also says that these drones will free up its correctional officers to focus on other duties in facilities, include rehabilitative efforts for inmates.

“By incorporating advanced drone technology, we aim to enhance real-time surveillance and improve rapid incident response. Our goals include strengthening safety for both staff and inmates, as well as improving operational efficiency through more effective monitoring and resource allocation,” said ODOC Chief of Operations Jason Stark.

The drone manufacturers are also excited to be a part of this unique pilot program.

“This is the first time we’ve had the opportunity to interact with a department of corrections to analyze that facility,” said Adrienne Zarn, VP of Success at Levetas.

“The autonomous drone platform provides for continuous eyes around the entire facility. It’s going to give data to those that can take action quickly, and can provide a deterrent for future cases.”

Formerly known as Lawton Correction and Rehabilitation Facility, Red Rock was built in 1998 and is the largest facility in ODOC’s system, with a capacity of more than 2,600 inmates. In July of this year, ODOC purchased the facility from private prison operator GEO Group, assuming operations of the last remaining privately-operated correctional facility in the state.