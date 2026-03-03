I-CON’s MOMENTUM® Flush Valve delivers unmatched water efficiency and performance, making it one of the most advanced water-saving solutions in the correctional market. It transforms a 1.6 gallons per flush (gpf) fixture to flush at just 0.9 gpf and a 3.5 gpf fixture to 1.6 gpf — without sacrificing power. Engineered to excel in dirty water and seal at ultra-low pressure (5 PSI), it features a positive shut-off to prevent continual running, a large straight-through flow path for superior velocity, and adjustable activation to combat calcium buildup. Durable, low-maintenance and installable up to 60 feet away, it’s built for reliability and savings.

I-CON