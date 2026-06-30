STV Names Markus Weidner First Chief Technology Officer

Multinational architecture, engineering and professional services firm STV has appointed Markus Weidner as its first Chief Technology Officer, creating a new executive role aimed at accelerating digital transformation, AI adoption and technology-driven project delivery.

In the role, Weidner will oversee STV’s enterprise-wide technology strategy, serve on the executive leadership team and report to CEO Greg Kelly. His responsibilities include strengthening internal platforms, expanding digital delivery capabilities and advancing data-driven tools intended to improve project performance and client outcomes.

The appointment reflects STV’s stated focus on using advanced technologies to improve performance, delivery and long-term value for clients. The company said the new CTO role aligns with its 2026-2028 Strategic Plan and evolving client needs.

“Technology is central to how we deliver for our clients and scale our business,” Kelly said in a press release from STV. “Markus brings a rare combination of operational discipline and forward-looking innovation. His proven ability to convert strategy into measurable performance will accelerate STV’s delivery of smarter, faster and more impactful solutions for the clients and communities we serve.”

Weidner will be charged with advancing AI adoption across the organization and scaling the firm’s digital delivery capabilities. STV said his work also will include aligning the company’s technology roadmap with strategic priorities and client requirements.

Weidner brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of enterprise systems, digital delivery and AI strategy in the architecture, engineering and construction industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Innovation Officer for a Mid-Atlantic AEC firm, where he led enterprise technology and built a digital services practice focused on data analytics, digital twins and smart infrastructure.

STV said Weidner has experience embedding digital transformation across organizations to improve operational performance, create new revenue streams and modernize core business systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in management information systems from Temple University’s Fox School of Business.