Armor Health, a leading provider of integrated correctional healthcare and behavioral health services, has named Timothy Dion its new Chief Data Officer. Dion will be responsible for Armor’s overall data and information technology strategy, initiatives, and related operations.

Dion will leverage Armor’s proprietary INSIGHTS ANALYTICS technology to continue to deliver on Armor’s mission to provide the type of patient care expected outside the walls of a correctional facility to the underserved in the jails and prisons we serve.

Dion comes to Armor as a seasoned technology executive (CIO, CTO, COO) with over 30 years of successful achievements in healthcare, biotechnology, insurance, retail, and financial services organizations.

Most recently, he was the Senior Product and Strategy Owner at Ultimate Software, a multinational technology company that developed a cloud-based human capital management software system for businesses.

Dion was also the Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director at Phase One, a professional services firm focused on supporting the federal government with enterprise architecture and implementation services. Dion served as the strategic technical advisor to 22 Federal agency CIO’s and IT executives, and as Managing Director for the company’s healthcare division.