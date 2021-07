Flammable Storage Cabinet is specifically designed for the storage of flammable chemicals and is available in 30”, 36”, and 48” widths. Standard size is 35” high and 22” deep. The Cabinet is insulated with high temperature fiberglass insulation and is UL 1275 listed. The front access doors are lined, and the edges are sealed. Available with locking mechanism to keep chemicals secure. Shelf is removable for larger container storage.

HEMCO