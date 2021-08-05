Brass Knuckle® SmartShell™ is the next-generation, cross-functional glove that does it all. It’s loaded with features that are engineered to provide protection on multiple fronts, all while excellent flexibility and top-rated ergonomic design make it one of the most wearable gloves in its class.

The winning formula for SmartShell BKCR4499 gloves starts with a machine knit, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) with ANSI cut level A5 protection on the palms. Its strength-to-weight ratio is 8 to 15 times higher than steel. Next, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) padding is sonically welded to the back of the glove for protection from contusions, smash injuries, object strikes, pinch-point injuries to the tips of each finger, and other impact hazards. The gritty black nitrile palm coating offers excellent wet grip and the bright lime green shell color meets the requirements of American National Standard (ANSI/ISEA 107-2010) for high-visibility safety apparel.

SmartShell naturally shapes to the contours of the hand and flex points, helping to ensure maximum comfort and increased compliance. For extra durability, SmartShell is double-stitched in high-wear areas including fingertips, index finger, and palm.

