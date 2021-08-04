Karen Michaelson, human resources manager for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), was among the recipients of the annual State of Nebraska Excellence in Leadership awards, held in May at the Governor’s Residence.

Eighteen individuals received a desk plaque and a Nebraska Navy admiralship from Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, May 14, 2021. Nominations for awards were submitted last summer and focused on outstanding service to the state during COVID-19.

“All of these individuals served NDCS in extraordinary ways during the pandemic,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “It was a pleasure to nominate them for this particular recognition.”

From translating important COVID-related communications for Spanish-speaking inmates, to the procurement of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), to making sure inmates were quarantined appropriately, NDCS staff members were integral to the process of managing the virus inside the state’s 10 prison facilities, as well as contributing to the mission of keeping people safe.