New Flagstaff Courthouse Honored with Masonry Award

By CN Staff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.—The Arizona Masonry Council has selected the City of Flagstaff Municipal Court Facility as a winner in their “30th Annual Excellence in Masonry Architectural Awards” competition. The awards program recognizes outstanding masonry projects featuring brick, block, and stone. Awards are given to the project owner, architectural firm, general contractor, structural engineering firm, masonry contractor, and major masonry supplier for each winning project in recognition for their excellent design, workmanship, and creativity.

The new Flagstaff Municipal Court is a three-story, 40,000-square-foot, $19.5M, Green Globes certified facility. The new courthouse replaced a pair of obsolete, functionally inadequate buildings. Serving as Design-Build Contractor, Kinney Construction Services, Inc. (KCS) worked collaboratively with the City of Flagstaff and the Architect, CGL Companies. Design engineering support was provided by Energy Systems Design, Inc. (ESD), Caruso Turley Scott (CTS), and Shepard Wesnitzer, Inc. (SWI).

Jessica Cortes, Court Administrator for Flagstaff Municipal Court stated, “The City of Flagstaff Municipal Court Facility located in downtown Flagstaff is a beautiful and functional facility that ties into the downtown historic district’s architecture. The community can be proud of the courthouse in knowing that it contributes to providing more efficient justice services in an appropriate and accessible forum for dispute resolution.”

The building was designed to serve as a catalyst for development on the northern edge of historic downtown and to serve as a fitting new civic symbol for the Courts and the City. Multiple reviews and collaborative workshops with the City of Flagstaff Community Development Department and the City’s Heritage Preservation Commission contributed to the final design being embraced by the community. The exterior materials were carefully selected to reflect the context and historic development of Flagstaff using Sedona Red Sandstone, regional brick, and cast stone accents.

Enrique (Rick) Maciá, Senior Vice President of CGL Companies shared, “Our design approach for the Flagstaff Municipal Court Facility was focused on fitting into and enhancing the context of Flagstaff’s downtown Historic District and the design of our masonry exterior facades contributed strongly to that success.”

Tim Kinney, founder and CEO of KCS added, “We would like to give special thanks to our trade partners who brought the masonry design vision to life, including G&G Enterprises, Arizona Stone, Concrete Designs Inc. (CDI), Apache Stone, and Block Lite.”

The award unveiling will occur at the 30th Annual Excellence in Masonry Architectural Awards Banquet, to be held on Friday, September 24th in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Kinney Construction Services, Inc. (KCS) serves Municipal, Education, Healthcare, Commercial Office, Hospitality, Real Estate Development, Retail and Industrial clients. With a commitment to service, KCS strives to cultivate lasting client, community, and industry partnerships