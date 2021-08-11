West Chicago-based furniture company Norix has named Jamie May as its new vice president, sales and marketing, taking over the reins from longtime Norix sales and marketing head Peter Graves.

May most recently served as principal, director of sales for Denver-based Interior Environments, where he was responsible for marketing and sales of the company’s line of workspace furnishings. In his new role at Norix, May will oversee all sales staff, product lines, communications and marketing.

“Jamie is the right person to propel us forward,” said Scott Karl, CEO of Norix. “His wealth of experience leading sales and marketing in functional furnishings and his engaging demeanor are both a great fit for the Norix corporate culture and values.”

May has a wide range of experience including contract furniture, showroom openings, national and international sales growth, and has served as an effective liaison between the design, production and customer realms. In particular, his experience with Landscape Forms lends itself to Norix’ Tonik line of design-forward furnishings, which are popular in hospitality and corporate environments.