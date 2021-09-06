Wood-Like Furnishing Set

For years, there were few home-like furniture options for demanding environments. Research has shown that a non-institutional style of furnishings boosts health and well-being. Understanding this, Norix took on the challenge of creating a genuinely wood-like bedroom set without the typical security and durability drawbacks of natural wood.

Prodigy TruGrain™ technology was created because of the company goal to “create the warmth of wood and performance of polymer.” The Norix engineers took on this challenge using a unique process and formula.

Prodigy utilizes recycled content to produce a unique and high-quality polymer replica of real wood grain and is proudly made in the U.S.A.

Norix