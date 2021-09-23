ICPA Shares Details on October’s Virtual Conference

By CN Staff

BRUSSELS, Belgium—The International Corrections & Prisons Association (ICPA) has opened registration and unveiled its learning and activities program for its annual conference next month. This year’s event is entirely virtual and has the theme ‘Sharing Knowledge and Making Connections in Corrections’; it’s slated for October 26-28.

This year’s Annual Conference will feature some 70 Workshops and over 80 speakers from around the world, covering a wide range of topics. Among the crucial subjects being explored this year by presenters include Correctional Leadership, Developing Prison Staff, Challenges in Managing Health Crisis and European Reform Initiatives.

The standard ticket fee is $130 USD for three packed days of panel discussions and workshops, including on-demand access after the event. However, if you join ICPA as a Professional Member the association is offering free registration, in addition to its year-round benefits that include exclusive access to materials, videos, and its Advancing Corrections Journal.

You can find out all the details at ICPA’s designated event website.