New Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center Debuts in Hoosier State

By CN Staff

ROCHESTER, Ind.—The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center in Rochester held a ribbon cutting/open house recently for the newly built facility with a 230-bed count. The building is sized at 49,910 square feet and set on 15.73 acres.

The facility breaks down with the 230-bed count with 198 beds in its housing pod, 12 beds for inmate workers, and intake & holding containing 20 beds. The design of the venue was led by Elevatus Architecture and the construction manager was Garmong Construction Services, with Weigand Construction serving as contractor.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recognized the infrastructural issues that were at-hand created conversations that led to the development of a new facility. With a facility built in 1985, the Sheriff’s Office looked to the County administration to establish a Jail Committee. After obtaining a strong design and construction team, the creation of a new facility was done.

This new facility is designed to have additional space for programming, with accommodations as such where male and female inmates can earn their GED and other state-sponsored resources to help them re-integrate into society.

Pauly Jail Building Company also played an important role, and their scope of work included furnishing and installing modular controls, security glazing, mesh, enclosures, padded cells, detention furnishings, hardware, security electronics, modular steel cells, hollow metal doors, hollow metal frames and security ceilings.

Other project partners included; Accurate Controls, Inc. for Modular Controls; Global Security Glazing for Security Glazing; Norix Group for Detention Equipment; RR Brink Locking Systems, Inc. for Security Hardware; Security Automation Systems for Security Electronics; and SteelCell of North America, Inc. for Modular Steel Cells.