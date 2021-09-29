Northeast Canada Opens New Correctional Healing Facility

By CN Staff

IQALUIT, Nunavut—A ceremonial ribbon cutting earlier this month, officiated by Minister of Justice George Hickes, marked the grand opening of the Aaqqigiravik Correctional Healing Facility (ACHF) in Iqaluit.

“I am incredibly pleased to be able to celebrate the grand opening of the Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility in Iqaluit”, said Minister Hickes. “I’d like to thank the Elders Advisory Committee for their involvement in naming the facility and for ensuring it is culturally appropriate for our clients. Aaqqigiarvik means a place for help to make progress in life, reflecting our hope that this centre will become a place where clients can start following the path to a healthier life without crime”.

Phase 1 of the project is now complete and includes 112 beds to replace the old Baffin Correctional Centre (BCC), built in 1986. Phase 2 of the project will begin this fall, with renovating the old BCC into a programming space, offices and a new kitchen to fully accommodate the larger ACHF.

The new medium and maximum-security facility includes five separate living units, a gymnasium, a nursing station, and an Elders’ space. Fewer clients will have to be transferred to southern correctional facilities, meaning they will be closer to family, counselling, country food and cultural traditions. The new facility also offers state-of-the-art security technology, including body-scanners, video chat capabilities and a new phone system for inmates.

The design of Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility was handled by Stantec and the contractor for the project was Pilitak Enterprises.