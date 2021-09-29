Matt Willis

Gallagher has announced the appointment of Matt Wills as technical account manager responsible for the Midlands and Ireland.

Wills joined the industry in 2015, progressing from Installation Engineer to Installation Supervisor within six years.

“Following extensive training in the Gallagher system, and familiarizing myself with the software and its capabilities, I knew there was no better product for high-security access control than Gallagher,” said Willis. “I am looking forward to contributing to the future success of this product. Having used the Gallagher system for many years, I truly believe it is the full package with endless possibilities. I can’t wait to get out and meet our Channel Partners and end-users and show them how to use the Gallagher system to its true potential. I’m also excited to provide support to both Channel and customers in the same way I have received in-market support from the Gallagher family over the years.”