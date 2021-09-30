Insulated Leather Gloves

Pyramex’s new GL2006K or GL4003K Insulated Leather Driver gloves will keep you warm on the job this winter. The GL2006K model is made from value shoulder grain cowhide with a warm fleece inner lining. The GL4003K model is crafted from select grain pigskin with a fleece liner. Both gloves feature a gunn cut and keystone thumb for good mobility and a perfect fit.

Part of the company’s Insulated Corded glove series, model GL804C is constructed with a strategic blend of corded cotton, fleece, spandex and TPR for impact protection – making it ideal for workers in oil rigging, mechanical, mining and more. The hi-vis glove incorporates a green corded cotton palm with a polyester inner liner, protecting hands from the cold on contact. The water-resistant glove also incorporates a hook and loop closure and thumb saddle.

Pyramex