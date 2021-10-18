CGL has welcomed former Ohio DRC Director and past ACA President Gary Mohr to its team of justice experts. Mohr joins CGL as a Senior Fellow.

“Gary is a highly respected leader who commands unparalleled respect from his peers,” said Bob Glass, Director of Justice Services. “He will be an invaluable addition to our team as we continue expanding our management and operations consulting services. We’re thrilled to have him on board and to be able to offer his expertise exclusively to CGL clients.”

In his new role consulting exclusively for CGL, Gary will work closely with the Justice Services team to provide management and operations consulting services to both state and local agencies across America.

“I like to say, ‘It’s a great day to be alive because today gives us the opportunity to make tomorrow better for so many’,” said Mohr. “I have seen that CGL is committed not only to improving criminal justice systems, but also the lives of those touched by those systems. I am excited to continue my calling in this profession with CGL; a committed, professional and customer-oriented organization.”

In Gary’s more than 47 years in the corrections field, he has risen to become one of the most respected correctional leaders in the country. He began his career as a teacher in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, where he would go on to hold multiple critical posts including warden, head of the state youth prisons system, and eventually ascend to lead the agency as Director from 2010 through 2018. In that role, he transformed the system by improving security and developing and implementing innovative programs that better address the needs of incarcerated individuals. He is the recipient of the the Francke Award for career achievement and Clements Awards for correctional innovation from the Correction Leaders Association.

After retiring from Ohio DRC, Gary was elected as the 106th President of the American Correctional Association; the largest organization dedicated to establishing professional standards for jails, prisons, and community correctional programs. He went on to establish Mohr Correctional Insight LLC, where he promotes system reform aimed at providing a sense of Hope for those under confinement and the staff responsible for their supervision.

CGL is the leading provider of justice facility planning, design, program management and maintenance solutions. Founded in 1974, CGL has since grown into the largest, most comprehensive criminal justice consulting firm in the world.