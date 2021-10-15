Lorna Ellinger was among those recently honored for outstanding service to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) and the state. Presentations were made across 11 different categories during the department’s annual awards ceremony.

Ellinger, a Unit Caseworker, CCC-L, was presented with a Leadership Award for her dedicated efforts.

Awards were presented by Dir. Frakes at the Lancaster Extension Education Center on September 24. NDCS has recognized outstanding leaders within the agency since 1992. Criteria for each award varies and nominations are solicited from across NDCS. Last year, award recipients were selected, but the ceremony itself was canceled due to COVID. Addressing this year’s crowd, Dir. Frakes pointed out that successful management of the virus was due in large part to the dedicated efforts of staff.