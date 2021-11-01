Correctional Facility in Georgia Installs New Video Visitation System

By CN Staff

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga.—HomeWAV, a leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions., has just partnered with Bulloch County Correctional Institution to bring video visitation services to their Georgia facility, completing installation on October 15.

With a maximum capacity of 175 inmates, HomeWAV’s innovative technology will connect Bulloch County’s inmates and their loved ones through a safe, secure video platform.

“We’re honored to be able to serve the community of Bulloch County,” HomeWAV CEO/President John Best told CN. “The County officials were able to cut the costs for the inmates and their families by 50%, along with streamlining their internal operations digitally. All parties benefit from the activation of our technology and we are happy to help connect inmates and their loved ones with the lowest rates possible.”

Selecting HomeWAV for its reduced costs, improved connection process between inmates and visitors, and the ability to utilize digital documents and efficient video, Bulloch County’s Warden Tillman feels the new partnership activation will make processes at the facility run smoother.

In this rapidly evolving digital era in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, video visitation has proven effective and necessary to connect inmates with their loved ones in a safe, secure manner.

“I’m very excited about the partnership with Bulloch County and our ability to provide a technology upgrade while providing the lowest rates possible for their community,” said HomeWAV Business Development Executive Drew Willy. “Being able to streamline their facility with an innovative product will help their staff be more efficient.”

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC is an industry leader in providing safe, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, HomeWAV partners with correctional facilities to deliver flexible solutions that are designed to reduce security risks and ease administrative burdens.