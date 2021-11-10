Fadhi Al-Bayaty

VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has announced the appointment of Fadhl Al-Bayaty as director of product management. This new leadership position will be focused on consolidating the company’s software and hardware product strategy, ensuring cohesive and harmonious growth.

Al-Bayaty has a master’s degree in software engineering from Concordia University. He was formerly with Matrox, serving in a progression of roles including applications engineer, product manager and business development manager.

In his leadership role, Al-Bayaty will head product strategy for the entire life cycle of every product in VuWall’s ecosystem, ensuring interoperability between all products as well as many third-party solutions. He will be responsible for maintaining the product vision and strengthening the VuWall product roadmap with innovative solutions that increase productivity and enhance visualization experiences in control rooms and corporate workspaces. Al-Bayaty will also play an important role in product marketing efforts, working in collaboration with the marketing team for product launches and educating the market on new technology and solutions.