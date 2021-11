The battery-powered Nomad® Prime makes it easy to quickly move the light where it’s needed when moving around on a job. The cordless design also reduces the threat of trip hazards from power cords.

Key Features:

30-second setup and breakdown time lets you easily position light where you need it

Powerful 8° spot mode for searching for issues

Wide 120° area mode for task lighting

Powerful Li-Ion rechargeable batteries give you up to 24 hours of light

FoxFury