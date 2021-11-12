Senstar Celebrates 40 Years of Security Technology

By CN Staff

OTTAWA, Canada—Senstar, a world leader in video management, video analytics and perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS), is celebrating 40 years since its incorporation in 1981.

Headquartered in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, Senstar was established with the objective of bringing security technologies originally targeted for military applications to the commercial market. Initially a seven-employee company, Senstar now has employees and service centers around the world. Its market-leading products are found in more than 100 countries at tens of thousands of sites.

“The past few years have been particularly significant for Senstar, with the addition of video management, video analytics, and access control technologies to our already extensive perimeter intrusion detection (PIDS) product portfolio,” said Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Weese. “Having such a wide range of products has allowed our engineering teams to develop innovative, multi-layer security solutions that address and solve key problems.”

A key example of this approach to security is the recently introduced Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion engine–a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what makes it truly unique is its sensor fusion engine, which intelligently synthesizes low-level sensor and video analytic data to achieve the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, alarm logic, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.

“As we celebrate Senstar’s beginnings and applaud its journey to date, we also look ahead to an exciting future as a trailblazer in the security industry,” said Managing Director Fabien Haubert. “We will continue to expand and evolve solution development to meet customer needs in our key markets–utilities, logistics, corrections, and energy.”

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support.