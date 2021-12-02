CGL has welcomed former Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy Chief Brian Lee to its team of justice experts; he joins the firm as a Vice President of Justice Services.

“Brian’s experience and insight is unmatched in the industry” said Bob Glass, Director of Justice Services for CGL. “He knows first hand what it takes to manage the day-to-day operations of detention facilities, and on a much bigger picture, how to successfully navigate a huge, multi-year project like Maricopa’s new Intake Center. We’re excited to work with him to help provide more strategic and effective operational insights and solutions to our clients”

Lee served with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for over 23 years as a detention officer and became a deputy chief in August of 2012. As deputy chief, Lee provided project management for the sheriff’s office in the construction and opening of Maricopa’s new detention facility that acts as a central hub for the intake, transfer, and release of all county jail bookings. He also oversaw the operations of the Central Intake Jail, the Inmate Transportation Division, the Custody Business Operations Division, Estrella Jail, Saguaro Jail, and the Occupational Safety Division.

In his new role as Vice President of Justice Services at CGL, Lee will work closely with the Justice Services team to provide management and operations expertise and consulting services to agencies across America.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with a world-class firm in the criminal justice industry that values forward-thinking ideas and provides real solutions that may have a profound impact on public safety,” said Lee. “During my previous career while continuously working towards improvements in the criminal justice process, I gained a great deal of respect for the CGL team and their approach. Their level of expertise and professionalism is second to none.”

Lee has been active in the reduction of recidivism in the county jail system and promoting more efficient public safety through the use of data and evidence-based practices that address criminal behavior. While with MCSO, Lee held several positions at various jail divisions within the agency and was previously the Chairman of the Maricopa County Smart Justice (Reentry) Council consisting of multiple departments within the Maricopa County criminal justice system.

CGL is the leading provider of justice facility planning, design, program management and maintenance solutions. Dating back to 1974, CGL has since grown into the largest, most comprehensive criminal justice consulting firm in the world.