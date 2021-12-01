Dixie County Jail Adds Video Visitation Service

By CN Staff

CROSS CITY, Fla.—HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is excited to now partner with Dixie County Jail to bring video visitation services to their Florida facility, completing installation on November 8.

With a maximum capacity of 132 inmates, HomeWAV’s patented inmate-initiated technology will connect Dixie County Jail’s inmates with approved online visitors through a safe, secure video platform. Selecting HomeWAV for its reduced costs, safe connection process, and the ability to provide video calling services in a streamlined platform for facilities of similar size and scope, inmates can now access 11 HomePAS video kiosks from their pods to make video calls in one-minute increments.

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC is an industry leader in providing safe, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country; the company has connected over 75,000 families and serves over 60 associations.