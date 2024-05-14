Water Conservation Solution

I-CON Systems (I-CON) is excited to release the NEXUS® Pro this year. It is a simple yet powerful solution for water conservation in correctional facilities. NEXUS® Pro serves as the central hub for the ENVISAGE® water management suite, communicating with multiple plumbing fixtures across various cell pods simultaneously to ensure efficient resource utilization throughout the facility. This system guarantees controlled water usage, an increase in security, and promotes water conservation. By choosing NEXUS® Pro, correctional facilities can achieve ultimate security and substantial savings while demonstrating their commitment to protecting our planet’s most vital resource, water.

