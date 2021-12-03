Viking Electronics’ surface mounted VoIP SIP entry phone – ideal for gates, office suites, and delivery doors – now has a touch-free option. The E-20TF-IP entry phone replaces the standard push button with a motion sensor to reduce the transmission of germs, bacteria, and viruses from shared use of a physical button.

“This is great timing to launch a touch-free entry phone – it helps secure premises when less staff is working, and it minimizes risk of spreading viruses, definitely a 1-2 punch for this market.” Andrew Joseph, Product Specialist, Viking Electronics, Inc.

When the motion sensor is activated, the built-in 5-number auto dialer calls through all programmed numbers until the call is answered or a lap counter expires. A programmable on-board relay can perform various actions including: activating a door strike, camera, strobe light, etc. The E-20TF-IP is designed to surface mount to walls, columns, stations, etc.

Easily connect to the E-20TF-IP using an RJ-45 connection and CAT-5e cable. The E-20TF-IP is PoE powered and is programmed with downloadable PC software available from the Viking Electronics website. Install the software locally or assign the E-20TF-IP a static IP address and program it remotely from any PC. For outdoor applications, the E-20TF-IP-EWP features Enhanced Weather Protection and is designed to meet IP66 Ingress Protection Rating.

