The Spotlight System for Yuneec H520 & H520E provides public safety users 2,300 lumens of focused lighting with a 60’ wide light at an altitude of 200’.

The D100 light weighs 346 grams, has a 70-minute battery life, and is water-resistant. The directed, 15-degree focused beam provides brilliant white light, and has a 90° range of positioning, from straight ahead to straight down.

