Disinfecting Surface Wipes

GOJO Industries, the makers of PURELL® products, has announced the launch of its latest surface hygiene innovation – PURELL® Professional Surface Disinfecting Wipes and PURELL® Foodservice Surface Sanitizing Wipes. The new offering delivers on the unprecedented combination of powerful efficacy and peace of mind.

PURELL® Surface Wipes quickly eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses of concern, including cold and flu, norovirus, strep, Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, whooping cough, MRSA, and VRE. They also kill the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in only 30 seconds. Additionally, they have earned the EPA’s lowest allowable toxicity rating (Category IV), meaning they don’t require gloves, handwashing, or rinsing after use – even on food-contact surfaces.

PURELL® Surface Wipes are designed to be used in a variety of settings where frequent and fast disinfection of hard surfaces are needed.

GOJO