HomeWAV Continues Growth Via Macon County Jail Partnership

DECATUR, Ill.—HomeWAV, a leader in inmate communication solutions, has announced a new partnership with Macon County Jail in Decatur to provide a complete suite of services for the correctional facility.

With a capacity of 270 inmates, Macon County Jail will partner with HomeWAV as their provider for inmate voice calls, video visitation, messaging, mail scanning, voice biometrics, commissary integration, law library, and inmate forms through kiosks and tablets.

Selecting HomeWAV for its innovative technology with capabilities to use video visitation without any advanced scheduling, in addition to its low costs to make voice calls for just 15 cents per minute and video calls for just 25 cents per minute, helped make the IP communications company the optimal strategic partner for Macon County Jail.

“We look forward to our partnership with HomeWAV to provide advanced inmate communications and other technology solutions in the Macon County Jail,” said Macon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kristopher Thompson. “They were chosen for their promised commitment to quality service and their demonstrated capabilities. We have no doubt our contract will be beneficial to the County and hope it’s a long-lasting partnership.”

One of HomeWAV’s latest product offerings, ComPAS (Portable Access System) tablets, includes messaging, forms, law library, commissary ordering, educational opportunities, and entertainment, including a selection of movies, books, music, and games to choose from.

“By providing tablets to the facility, the inmates will now have access to educational and drug treatment programs as well as messaging and entertainment features,” said HomeWAV Director of Business Development Jim DiCenso. “Our system is designed to give the inmates the opportunity for self-improvement and education with the hope of reducing recidivism. Keeping the inmates busy with educational tools, religious materials, books and movies will also cut down on violent and disruptive acts in the jail and make for a safer environment for everyone in the facility.”

With plans to install 56 HomePAS (Protected Access System) kiosks and 270 ComPAS tablets, HomeWAV anticipates activating all services for the facility by Feb. 1, 2022.