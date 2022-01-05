John Hamm Appointed New Commissioner of Alabama DOC

By CN Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Governor Kay Ivey recently appointed law enforcement veteran John Hamm, previously the deputy secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, to serve as the new commissioner of the state’s Department of Corrections.

The Ivey Administration has made solving the decades-neglected challenges of the state’s prison system a top priority, and under Commissioner Jefferson Dunn’s leadership, the Department has made significant progress. After almost seven years in his position, Dunn stepped down at the end of December.

“For decades, the challenges of our state’s prison system have gone unaddressed and have grown more difficult as a result, but after assuming office, I committed to the people of Alabama that we would solve this once and for all. Commissioner Dunn and I have worked together to make many foundational changes, including getting the Alabama Prison Plan moving across the finish line, and I know this critical step will make a difference for decades to come,” said Governor Ivey. “I have said before that Commissioner Dunn has a thankless job, but I am proud that he has led with the utmost integrity. He has helped lay the groundwork that I now look forward to building upon with John Hamm at the helm.”

Hamm comes to the position holding more than 35 years of law enforcement experience. Prior to serving as deputy secretary of ALEA, he was at the helm of the State Bureau of Investigation and served in other capacities at the agency. His substantial law enforcement seasoning also includes work in corrections, both at the state and local levels.

His experience with public safety dates back as far as his educational background—where Hamm holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Justice and Public Safety from Auburn University at Montgomery.

“I am honored and humbled by Governor Ivey appointing me as commissioner of Corrections,” Hamm remarked. “I will work diligently with the men and women of DOC to fulfill Governor Ivey’s charge of solving the issues of Alabama’s prison system.”

Hamm’s appointment became effective Jan. 1, 2022.