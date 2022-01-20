Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, has named Terry Hoops its territory sales representative for Minnesota. Hoops oversees Dawes’ bare and operated rentals as well as all equipment sales covering the entire state.

Hoops is a three-decade veteran of equipment sales, the bulk of his career spent in Minnesota, where he has developed deep relationships within key markets that rely on heavy lift equipment. Hoops brings this can-do attitude to Dawes’ Minnesota operations. Dawes, of course, is a storied name in the Midwest crane industry, based in Wisconsin but servicing a region extending into Minnesota as well as Iowa, Wyoming, Nebraska, and the Dakotas.

Hoops is invigorated by the different types of construction thriving throughout Minnesota, from the energy sector including wind and traditional power plants to infrastructure work across the major cities to the demand for mixed-use high rises with retail and office space on the lower floors and residential spaces above.

The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately held crane rental and sales operation in North America.