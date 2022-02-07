Deadline Looming on ACA Executive Directorship Applications

By CN Staff

ALEXANDRIA, V.A.—The American Correctional Association (ACA) located in Alexandria, is seeking an Executive Director who serves as the chief operating officer and secretary for the association.

All applications must be received on or before Feb. 11, 2022, and responsibilities for the new director will include that they provide direction and control of the association; develop goals and objectives for the association; manage programs and operations; formulate and recommends policies and procedures; develop association annual budget; and work closely with the Commission on Accreditation in Corrections, Standards Committee and Standards & Accreditation staff to ensure the Commission and Standards Committee goals are met.

Founded in 1870 as the National Prison Association, ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the corrections industry. During their initial organizational gathering in Cincinnati, Ohio, the assembly elected then-Ohio Governor and future President Rutherford B. Hayes as the first President of the Association.

The ACA’s vision is to shape the future of corrections through strong, progressive leadership that brings together various voices and forges coalitions and partnerships to promote the concepts embodied in its Declaration of Principles. It’s stated mission is to provide a professional organization for all individuals and groups, both public and private, that share a common goal of improving the justice system.

To find out more, visit the ACA’s website at www.aca.org.