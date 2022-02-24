Caddell Construction recently announced that Angela Crosby has been promoted to senior vice president of compliance and ethics.

Crosby joined Caddell in 2011, initially tasked with developing a more robust ethics and compliance program. She quickly took on additional duties of increasing levels of responsibility, including risk management initiatives and training for employees. Her success in that role led to a promotion to Vice President in 2018.

Company President and Chief Operating Officer Mac Caddell said Crosby’s “Integrity Matters” message to employees has resonated across the board.

“Under her leadership, our people have been exposed to a clear and consistent reminder of the importance of making the right choice each and every time,” he said. “Additionally, she has provided invaluable insight as a member of our Executive Committee and has been a vital resource to our Board of Directors’ Ethics Committee. She is a trusted advisor and wise leader who has helped us grow as individuals and as a company.”

As senior vice president, Crosby will continue to provide oversight and bear responsibility for the company’s Human Resources and Ethics and Compliance departments.