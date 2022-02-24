Senstar Partners with Advancis on Security Video Technology

By CN Staff

OTTAWA—Senstar, a leader in video management, video analytics and perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) globally, has announced the integration of its Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with the WinGuard open PSIM software from Advancis.

The integration uses the Senstar Symphony SDK to bring live and recorded video along with video analytic alarms into WinGuard, where it can be displayed alongside physical security and other data.

“The integrated WinGuard and Senstar Symphony solution enables operators to save time because it presents them with important information when needed. The solution includes a VMS and analytics mechanism to provide data to the presentation layer for the best possible experience using state of the art software solutions,” said Senstar Product Manager Tom Hofer. “Senstar is proud to work with Advancis to deliver a highly available system from top to bottom.”

Christian Jourdan, Strategic Alliances Manager at Advancis, said: “The command of the Senstar Symphony system with integrated video analytics and complete integration of access control and perimeter protection systems via WinGuard allow the user to process all event messages quickly and conveniently. In addition, forensic reports of all actions are automatically generated, ensuring comprehensive documentation for all process participants.”

WinGuard is an open architecture PSIM platform linking diverse security, building management and communication systems of different manufacturers. Proprietary interfaces enable transfer of event messages as well as comprehensive control of all linked systems. All system states are collectively displayed in only one user interface. The user profits from a uniform and intuitive operation of a wide variety of different systems. In addition, WinGuard offers program-guided instructions for event processing, for quick and secure management of the situation. The platform is scalable from a single workstation system to an internationally cross-linked control centre and can be extended anytime by further servers and clients, function and interface modules.

The Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion is a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what truly sets Senstar Symphony apart from other systems is its sensor fusion engine. By intelligently combining low-level sensor data with video analytics, the sensor fusion engine achieves the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, event algorithms, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.