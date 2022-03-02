ICPA Opens Call for Papers for Annual Conference, Rolls out New Platform

By CN Staff

ORLANDO—The International Corrections & Prisons Association (ICPA) Program Committee invites individuals, agencies and organizations interested in presenting papers at the Association’s 2022 Annual Conference to submit proposals for consideration.

The theme of its 24th AGM and Conference is “Excelling Beyond the ‘Old’ Normal: Corrections after the Global Pandemic”. The conference will be hosted by the Florida Department of Corrections, and held in Orlando, from 23-28 October 2022 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center.

Using lessons from the pandemic, ICPA invites industry experts to share some of these changes, showing how it is possible to move towards systems that work better, cost less, are more effective, and are better suited to meet the needs of everyone that they serve. This could include submissions on institutional reform initiatives; prison population-management strategies; new virtual modes of interaction and supervision; facility design adaptations; customized interventions and responses to health/ mental health issues and substance abuse.

The association encourages submissions from both public and private sector practitioners, the non-government sector, academics and researchers, justice officials, international organizations, consultants and others engaged in prisons, correctional services or community corrections who are contributing to the future directions of corrections. The deadline for submission is April 30.

ICPA has also unveiled a brand-new online member platform has evolved to improve your experience which offers new and upgraded features and exclusive content for the benefit of our members, including ICPA News; Event Info; a Resource Center; a Connect Directory for industry professionals; informative journals and newsletters; COVID resources, and much more.