Elior North America has announced Brittany Mayer-Schuler as the next president of Corrections within the company’s Summit correctional segment, one of the nation’s largest corrections-focused managed services providers, serving all sizes and types of correctional facilities. Mayer-Schuler, who currently serves as general counsel at Elior North America, will assume her new role on July 1.

Mayer-Schuler is looking forward to working with the Summit team to bring outstanding dining services to correctional officers and inmates. During her time at Elior North America over the last decade, Mayer-Schuler has worked directly with Summit’s clients and teams and is well versed on the challenges and opportunities of the corrections sector. She is passionate about providing second chances to inmates and is looking forward to building upon the company’s programs, including the “Pathways Training Program” where inmates are presented a unique opportunity to receive hands-on training in culinary skills, service, sanitation, general foodservice production, and coaching that gives them tools and confidence for successful re-entry into the workforce upon release.

During her years of service with Elior North America, Mayer-Schuler has been responsible for developing various support functions and teams, including corporate legal, risk management, safety and crisis response tailor designed to support Elior North America and its family of companies. She has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Minnesota and a Juris Doctor, manga cum laude, from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.