Gallagher, an established technology provider of integrated security, people protection, and site management solutions, has announced the appointment of Jason Raptis within its Americas team.

Raptis joins Gallagher as Regional Sales Manager for the Southwest region of the United States, based in California. He will play a key role in supporting Gallagher’s integrator network and customer base, building on the strong growth Gallagher has recently experienced within the Southwest.

“With our business continuing to grow in the Americas, we’re thrilled to be adding new roles to support our team and future aspirations,” said Scott Elliott, Gallagher’s Vice President for the Americas.