ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has received approval to utilize its integrated locking solutions on U.S. federal government access control Federal Identify, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM) applications.

This significant milestone was reached after a lengthy and detailed government and third-party security vulnerability and interoperability testing process. The following products are now on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) FIPS 201 Evaluation Program Approved Product List (APL):

Corbin Russwin SN Series Integrated Lock

Corbin Russwin SN Series Integrated Lock With Keypad

SARGENT SN Series Integrated Lock

SARGENT SN Series Integrated Lock With Keypad

HES KS210 Series Integrated Server Cabinet Lock

These integrated access control locks feature Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) technology that allows for secure channel, serial communication between the reader and Physical Access Control System (PACS). These products were tested and approved by the U.S federal government in conjunction with the LenelS2 OnGuard® access control system, including the LNL-X4420 intelligent controller with the embedded HID® pivCLASS® Authentication Module.

ASSA ABLOY