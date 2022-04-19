Hanwha Techwin Unveils New Innovation Center

By CN Staff

TEANECK, N.J.—Hanwha Techwin America, a global supplier of intelligent video surveillance solutions, officially opened its new Hanwha Innovation and Technology Experience (HITE) on March 29. The Center highlights the company’s newest products and solutions for security and surveillance applications, all showcased through interactive demonstrations, videos, training sessions, certification classes and presentations.

“The HITE presents a cross-section of our resources and expertise, from the development of our own SoC to the use of emerging and innovative technologies such as AI and analytics,” said C.H. Ha, president of Hanwha Techwin America. “As visitors tour the space, they can easily get a clear picture of how we are helping customers and partners solve today’s challenges and also prepare for the future of security and surveillance.”

Located in the company’s New Jersey headquarters, the 5,000 sq-ft. space is the result of more than three years of planning and creative collaboration among Hanwha teams in the U.S and Korea.

The products and solutions featured throughout the HITE were chosen to showcase the breadth of Hanwha Techwin’s capabilities and diverse product lines. The space features more than 80 network cameras, six WAVE servers, 18 workstations, 35 monitors and can accommodate more than 60 people.

“The HITE will be a continual work in progress, with ongoing updates and new additions reflecting the constantly changing nature of security and surveillance,” said Miguel Lazatin, Senior Director of Marketing at Hanwha Techwin America. “This flexibility allows us to present customized demonstrations across various vertical markets as industry trends and customer needs evolve.”

The HITE’s multimedia classroom-style space seats about 32 for hands-on product training, certification courses, partner education and more, with full online capabilities to support remote participants.

A dedicated area focuses on Hanwha’s third-party video management software integrations with partners including Genetec and Milestone. The space also includes kitchen facilities for luncheons and catered events.

Hanwha Techwin held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the HITE, with more than 70 customers, partners, company executives and team members in attendance.