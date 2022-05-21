Cornerstone Detention Products Acquires RW Modular

By CN Staff

TANNER & MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc., the leading security contractor, manufacturer, and supplier in the world, has acquired RW Modular, LLC. Through this acquisition, Cornerstone continues to solidify its role as the top one-source security solutions provider in the industry.

RW Modular is a specialty contractor and manufacturer of precast concrete products. The previous owner and president of RW Modular, Steve Weirich, will continue as Executive Vice President of Cornerstone’s new modular division. Weirich has been casting, furnishing, and installing modular products for the correctional industry since 1987.

“We welcome Steve and the employees of RW Modular to Cornerstone and are excited for the additional array of knowledge and services they bring to our team,” said Charles M. Claborn, Founder, and CEO of Cornerstone. “Utilizing Steve’s experience and leadership will allow us to continue to serve the correctional industry and bring quality to all of our projects.”

Over the years, Cornerstone has worked with RW Modular on security detention construction and installation jobs. The combined teams will continue to bring the highest quality products and services to each project, distinguishing themselves in the industry.

“Having worked together on numerous projects, I am pleased to be joining Cornerstone and its reputable family of companies,” said Weirich. “The merger of two great brands and Cornerstone’s business model uniquely positions our company to continue to exceed customer expectations. We believe this partnership offers an unmatched solution in the marketplace and a true value to our customers.”

Headquartered in North Alabama, Cornerstone Detention Products Inc. was founded in 1998 as a specialty security equipment contractor. Since then, Cornerstone has vertically integrated with sister companies Claborn Manufacturing and Airteq, providing construction, management, maintenance, repair, security electronics integration, and detention equipment and supplies.