Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, has hired Don Spaziani as service manager for Brokk East Coast, located in Stanhope, New Jersey. Brokk East Coast, which houses Brokk and Aquajet inventory, offers operator training, equipment demonstrations, parts and repairs. Spaziani is responsible for building a service team in that location and expanding repair and refurbishment services in the region.

Spaziani, who lives in Montville, N.J., brings 35 years of industry experience to his position at Brokk Inc. After graduating from the Engine City Technical Institute in Union, New Jersey, he started his career as a mechanic at a Caterpillar dealership in the area and worked his way up to service manager. He then joined John Deere Construction and Forestry Equipment Company as regional service/warranty manager, covering nine branches extending from Maine to New York.

He most recently worked as a regional service manager for the local John Deere Construction and Forestry dealership that covers New York City, the Hudson Valley and Northern New Jersey. During his nine years in that role, he led the creation of a new Long Island branch that included 12 mechanics and offered service, parts, rentals and sales.