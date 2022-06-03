Midnight Safety Glasses

Brass Knuckle® has created eyewear that can handle just about anything work throws at it. Dust and debris? Fog? No matter the threat, it’s lights out with new Midnight (BKDST-1050AFP) Safety Glasses. If it can impair a worker’s vision, Midnight puts it to bed. The trifecta of face-tight gasket, SideShield, and wraparound protection makes work comfortable for the wearer, and life miserable for dust and fog. The lenses feature BK-Anti-FOG+, the world’s best anti-fog protection, to keep vision clear in high-moisture, high-heat conditions.

Each pair features a removable gasket made of soft-but-tough EVA foam, forming a dust filter that completely fills the gap between the glasses and the face, to seal in eyes and keep dust out. When opened to wear, exclusive SideShield earpieces meet extended lenses at a tight, precision-cut seam for true wraparound protection. It’s the ultimate weapon against dust ingress.

Next, Brass Knuckle bonds its industry-leading BK-Anti-FOG+ directly to the lens, adhering to a standard 45-times tougher than the most stringent anti-fog standard in the world.

They didn’t stop there, as each lens also offers 99.99% UV protection.

This rugged, versatile eyewear has a substantial feel while remaining lightweight and is paired with firm, flexible earpieces that hug the face with just enough give for all-day comfort, because eye protection only works when it’s on the face. Also meets demanding industry test requirements (ANSI Z87.1, EN166UV) and offers abrasion and chemical resistance.

Brass Knuckle