Command Alkon, a leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, has announced the addition of Ranjeev Teelock to the Senior Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer. In his role, Teelock will drive scalable processes around the entire product lifecycle from conception to design through development and then market launch which focuses on customer outcome-driven innovation. In addition, Teelock will scale, mentor, and manage the entire product team including product managers, technical product managers, and UX designers.

Teelock comes from a family of entrepreneurs and launched his own company, Nexus Systems, in 1999. The company offers accounts payable automation software that manages the entire purchase-to-pay process. After much success, RealPage approached Teelock to assist in building its product suite to help owners and managers of multifamily and commercial properties a whole universe of web-based integrated software, services and solutions to help find and retain the right tenants, increase revenue, lease faster and simplify all management processes. He spent ten years at RealPage for ten years in a variety of leadership roles.

Teelock most recently served as CPO for First Advantage where he led the transformation from a transactional to a subscription revenue model for its continuous background check products. He worked for the company for over seven years under two different private equity firms and was part of the management team that took the company public.