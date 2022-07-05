Heavy-Duty Siding Doors

Horton Automatics has introduced its latest innovation in heavy-duty automatic sliding doors for high traffic environments. With available ECO option, the Horton ProSlide® Series 2021 Belt Drive System is engineered to provide long life and quiet operation for the most demanding commercial applications, along with attractive sightlines and a variety of finishes to complement any design.

The ProSlide’s heavy-duty drivetrain is tested to one million cycles and comes with a standard two-year limited warranty. Further adding to its durability is the sturdy 4.5″ x 7″ header capable of handling panels up to 250lbs in bi-parting systems and 300lbs in single slide systems.

The ProSlide system features an exclusive adjustable astragal with a double weather seal in the lead rail of the sliding door panel for optimal condensation, air infiltration, U-values and improved energy efficiency. The ProSlide Series 2021 can also be specified as an EPD-compliant system (Energy Product Declaration) to help achieve LEED certification.

The ProSlide Series 2021 provides dual safety beams for superior threshold protection. To handle power outages, an optional Uninterruptible Power Supply is offered to support automatic operation, and manual operation is always possible. The ProSlide Series 2021 system is microprocessor controlled with built-in diagnostics for easy programming and service.

Horton Doors