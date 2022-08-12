Yanmar Compact Equipment offers the ViO80-1A and SV100-2A, the largest models in their mini excavator line. The machines provide the performance, efficiency, technology and reliability needed for tough jobs, allowing for maximum productivity in construction, landscaping and utility applications. Both models feature Yanmar Compact Equipment’s industry-leading four-year/4,000-hour bumper-to-bumper mini excavator warranty.

The ViO80 features Yanmar’s signature zero tail-swing and the SV100 includes an ultra-tight tail-swing. The ViO80’s zero tail-swing design, an innovative feature pioneered by Yanmar, allows the excavator to rotate next to a structure with far less risk of hitting it. The larger SV100’s ultra-tight tail swing has just 6.7 inches of overhang. Both designs allow efficient work in tight jobsites, as found in residential construction or road and utility work that may be difficult for larger equipment.

The mini excavators offer exceptional performance for their size classes. The 8-ton-class ViO80 weighs in at 18,136 pounds with 56.9 horsepower and a maximum digging depth of 15 feet, 4 inches, while the 10-ton class SV100 has a 21,550-pound operating weight while providing 72 horsepower and a maximum digging depth of 15 feet, 9 inches.

