Gallagher Launches New Tech Security Podcast Series

By CN Staff

HAMILTON, New Zealand—Gallagher, a world leader in security solutions, has announced the launch of their new Security in Focus podcast series called Tech Talk. Hosted by Chief Technology Officer Steve Bell, the series will be the only dedicated podcast for security technicians and installers, promising to be an informative and valuable resource for them.

Tech Talk aims to also offer listeners industry insights, best practices, and technical tips on the latest Gallagher product features and version releases to ensure customers get the most from their security solutions. In addition, the podcast will feature interviews with leading experts, thought leaders, and product owners.

The first episode delves into the new features included in the latest version of Gallagher’s award-winning site management software, Command Centre.

“I’m excited to talk about Gallagher’s Command Centre v8.70 release, and how the new features will improve overall experience. My special guests and I will cover topics such as controller upgrades, MorphoWave™ reader integration, SALTO integration update, site plans enhancements, alarms functionality enhancements, and more,” says Steve.

Having worked in the security industry for 35 years, Bell’s goal is to leave the world of physical security in a better place by speaking up and providing insights.

Episode One is now available to listen online. Command Centre v8.70 was released on 17 May 2022.